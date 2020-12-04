ND gelato maker makes Forbes 30 under 30 list

CARRINGTON, N.D. — A Gelato maker in North Dakota lands on this year’s Forbes 30 under 30 list.

After moving to a dairy farm with her family, Maartje Murphy grew a soft spot for all things dairy.

After spending time with her mom in a gelato making class she fell in love with the process and knew she had to follow her passion by combining her love for dairy into an Italian treat business.

Alongside her family, Murphy set up shop starting with wedding venues and founded Duchessa Gelato in 2018 in Carrington.

“I remember sitting in a gelato shop one day and I thought ‘Oh, my goodness. This would be so fun to bring back to North Dakota.’ Back then it was just a dream. Everybody thought I was crazy. I feel very honored and very grateful for the support that I’ve received especially from the people in the state of North Dakota,” Murphy said.

Murphy says she plans on expanding the business by adding more dairy products starting with Gouda cheese.

For more information on Duchessa Gelato, click here.