Fargo Fire Department responds to three-alarm structure fire

The cause of the incident is still unknown

FARGO, N.D. — A fire leaves a former furniture restoration business filled with smoke as firefighters rush to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Fargo fire crews responded to the call at 1420 First Avenue North at around 3 p.m.

Once they arrived, they saw fire coming out of the building prompting them to sound a second alarm for more help.

Due to the size of fire and difficulty getting around some obstacles and smoke, the department called for a third alarm for even more fire crews.

“We did strike a third alarm which brought all of our next oncoming shift on and then also a unit from Moorhead and West Fargo fire. We’re defensive at this point which means we have everybody outside of the building trying to put the fire out from the exterior and both Moorhead and West Fargo are on scene here helping us at this point,” Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson said.

Fargo crews says no one was inside of the building at the time of the fire and they’re still assessing the cause of the incident.