Reindeer Ranch helps bring Christmas spirit to Downtown Fargo

Members of the community were excited by their appearance at holiday event

FARGO, N.D. — People from all over the metro showed up downtown to participate in classic winter events such as ice skating, taking family photos, and listening to Christmas music.

But one thing many people don’t do every year… is hang out with some reindeer.

Reindeer Ranch owner Vernon Hoselton has a herd of his own, and enjoys bringing them to events around the holidays for people to see.

“I think there’s a fair amount of them [people] that are still trying to realize that there really is reindeer here in the country,” said Vernon.

People of all ages were able to stop by and say hello to Vernon and Santa’s Helpers.

While Reindeer are mostly known for their association with Christmas, they serve many practical uses for ranchers.

“You can ride them, use them for pack animals, milk them, meat…” said Vernon.

But the best part?

“Their antlers!” said a child at the event.

Vernon says that he owns the reindeer because of how unique they are, and enjoys bringing the Christmas spirit to people who have the chance to see them.

You can find Vernon and his herd of reindeer at Santa’s Village on December 12th-13th and 18th-19th.

Fargo Parks is hosting their first Holiday Activation Event at the new Broadway Square.

The holiday festivities included ice skating, reindeer viewing, and Boy Scouts selling wreaths.

Masks were required and social distancing encouraged to keep the family-friendly event safe for everyone.

This location will soon be home to many community events hosted by Fargo Parks.

“We wanted to do something, since everything was getting cancelled, be able to do something to start introducing people to the square,” said Broadway Square Plaza Manager Anna Rusness-Petersen.

You can find more information on the New Broadway Square at fargobroadwaysquare.com.