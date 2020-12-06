Sons of Norway serves Lutefisk Dinner

FARGO, N.D. — The Sons of Norway is keeping the Norweigian heritage alive.

It’s the Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner.

The Kringen Lodge serves up lutefisk with a side of meatballs and veggies for 20 dollars per plate.

To keep up with social distancing guidelines, guests were asked to RSVP for a thirty minute time slot to enjoy their meals.

“The lutefisk is kind of an acquired taste. I was born and raised in Norway and we used to have lutefisk once or twice around Christmas time. It’s kind of flaky, but people love it and they ask for lots and lots of butter on it, “Sons of Norway Kringen Lodge Chef, Frode Tilden said.

And if you’re now craving lutefisk, you’re in luck.

The lodge will serve the dish twice a month for six months.