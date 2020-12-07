Great Plains Food Bank receives major donation from Hess Corporation

Donation will be used to buy shelf-stable food for those in need

FARGO, N.D. – The Great Plains Food Bank is receiving a major donation from the Hess Corporation.

Hess is gifting $100,000 to help end hunger in North Dakota & western Minnesota.

The food bank will be able to buy around three truckloads of shelf-stable food for those in need with the donation.

Since the start of COVID-19, the Great Plains Food Bank has seen a 45 percent increase in need for food.

This adds up to 3.3 million more meals being served since March.

“We see families & seniors struggle to pay their heating bills and their grocery bills. All too often, they’re having to make the tough choice between paying for one or the other. Now, thanks to Hess Corporation, this winter they won’t have to make that tough decision,” Great Plains Food Bank’s director Melissa Sobolik said.

The Great Plains Food Bank is predicting it will need a $14 million response in the next 12 months to fill the increase in need.