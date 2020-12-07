Line 3 opponents gather near pipeline construction site in northern Minnesota

PALISADE, Minn. (KVRR) – Activists opposed to the construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline gathered near one of the construction sites in northern Minnesota Monday.

RISE Coalition organizer Nancy Beaulieu says members of the Red Lake, White Earth and Leech Lake Tribes were among those participating.

Demonstrators lit a campfire and played Native American music. There were no reports of violence. Beaulieu said about 6 demonstrators were cited. One activist appeared to attach himself to a piece of heavy equipment.

Opponents say the pipeline aggravates climate change and threatens pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice.

Line 3 begins in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota on its way to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.