Police say death of Grand Forks man was likely a homicide

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks police say the death of a man at the Budget Inn Express appears to be a homicide.

Police were called to the hotel Saturday afternoon.

The victim is identified as 55 year-old Jeffrey Allen Shulzitski of Grand Forks.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages, but the death does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the general public.