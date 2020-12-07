Slumberland donates beds to children for Homes for the Holidays

FARGO, N.D. — Holidays have come early for some local families after receiving some much needed donations.

It’s like waking up to a Christmas morning.

Slumberland Furniture is helping support local families in need of beds through its annual Making Homes for the Holidays program.

“We are doing our giveaway the Homes for the Holidays, where we give out mattresses to children around the area that do not have one to sleep on,” Slumberland Furniture Assistant Manager, Tobi Ricker said.

The families in need will be receiving more than just twin sized beds.

“We do mattress, box spring, frame. So, you get your basics there and then you have all of your sheets, so we try to cover every base,” Ricker said.

A few local organizers throughout the metro decided to lend a helping hand to the cause with personalized gifts.

“Our athletes at North Dakota Elite did pillowcases, so we donated pillows and pillowcases. The kids took them home and we did a Zoom event with them and they decorated them with tie dye fabric and fabric markers to donate back to the home for the holidays,” North Dakota Elite Coach, Chelsea Hermanson said.

This year’s 48 families were selected through the Salvation Army for experiencing hardships.

“Typically they’re going to be lower income. The mattress is not something that they’re able to just run to the store and buy, but that’s where we come in,” Ricker said.

One of the families who benefited from the furniture donation program was the Northern family who has a 13 year old who sleeps on the floor after losing their things to a fire.

“It will help a lot for one because he has the other mattress that’s just been on the floor so he has the rails and everything and he has the quilts to put on there so that’ll be a good thing and I appreciate it so yeah it’s really good,” Homes for the Holidays recipient, Shunta Northern said.

Slumberland Furniture says they wish they could help more people in the community.

“Whatever small part we can do is great I’d love to see more organizations step up and help out.”

Slumberland Furniture has been hosting the Homes for the Holidays event for 26 years.