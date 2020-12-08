Fargo domestic assault victim has life-threatening injuries

Cody Plumlee

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police say the victim of a domestic assault was taken to a hospital Monday night with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to 702 26 St. N. at 10:47 p.m. When they arrived, the victim was unconscious.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Plumlee was arrested for aggravated domestic assault, burglary, fleeing in a vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the charges are subject to change or may be added depending on the status of the victim.