KVRR Local News to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

FARGO (KVRR) – KVRR Local News will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to make room for tonight’s NFL game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL on FOX pregame show begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by the kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

KVRR Local News at 9 can be seen following the game.