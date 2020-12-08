LIVE: Talking Gelato With Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree

Maartje Murphy Started Duchessa Gelato After Growing Up In Netherlands

Maartje Murphy grew up in The Netherlands, surrounded by gelato shops. She moved to the U.S. when she was 7. Now, she captures the taste of her home country through her Duchessa Gelato, based out of Carrington, North Dakota.

Murphy joined the KVRR Local News Morning Show to talk about being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year.

She talks about the honor and how it’s helped her business grow already.

Click here to order gelato for the Holidays for pick-up in cities throughout North Dakota.