NDSU responds to claims that President Bresciani won’t meet with BLM activists

FARGO (KVRR) – Representatives from BLM-Fargo and the NAACP claim that NDSU President Dean Bresciani refused to meet with them to discuss recent hate speech incidents and social media posts made by NDSU students.

The university issued a statement after we asked whether the groups’ claims are true.

“NDSU administrators, faculty and staff are focusing on working with NDSU students. President Bresciani responded to an invitation, and indicated his focus would continue to be on efforts with campus constituencies. Several senior administrators began meeting with NDSU student organizers Monday morning for a productive meeting, and the work continues. In addition, President Bresciani created a new crisis task force to rapidly identify action steps. That group had its first meeting Monday afternoon. We appreciate the interest from community groups, but will remain focused on working with our students.”

Activists recently held two demonstrations on campus. On Saturday, they gathered outside Bresciani’s home.

The NAACP and BLM plan to say more about the matter on Thursday, when they’ve scheduled a news conference.