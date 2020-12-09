Man arrested after high speed chase in Clay County

Jason Jensen, 35, arrested for Felony Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

GLYNDON, Minn. — Law enforcement responding to a stolen vehicle leads to a high-speed chase in Clay County.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Jensen was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says they were told a driver had stolen a vehicle from a Dilworth business around 2:30 pm and was driving eastbound on Hwy 10.

Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over near 150th Street and 43rd Avenue North in rural Glyndon.

That’s when the chase started. Stop sticks were used deflate the tires.

Jensen drove for another two miles before stopping.