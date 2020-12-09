MN truck driver will be featured on Jones Soda bottles as part of Unsung Heroes Campaign

UNITED STATES – Seattle company Jones Soda will be featuring a Minnesota truck driver on their soda bottles as part of the company’s Unsung Hero Campaign.

At first glance, this image can be portrayed as just a father carrying his daughter while in front of a truck.

What the picture doesn’t tell is that it was going to be two weeks until Jake Shellum would be able to see his family again.

“It was just showing what he was sacrificing for our family,” says Jake’s wife Leah Shellum.

Shellum is a truck driver from Shevlin, Minnesota and father to eight kids, ranging from five months to 13 years.

He, like many truck drivers, has had to continue to work during the pandemic in order to provide for his family.

“They kept doing exactly what they were doing before, but with all these obstacles and things in the way, and they just kept doing it and not many people gave them recognition,” Leah said.

That recognition is coming and in a big way after Jake’s wife Leah submitted this picture to Jones Soda which is doing a campaign about those heroes that usually remain in the shadows.

“I feel very honored just to put these stories out there and just to use our platform for good,” Spokesperson for Jones Soda Maisie Antoniello says.

Jake’s picture will be on 50,000 soda bottles across the country.

“Kind of nerve wrackin,” Jake Shellum said.

Through this campaign, the family hopes that people get to see truck drivers in a different light.

“They’ll get to be seen in that way or people get to see them and maybe think a little bit of what they’re going through instead of being just a truck on their way,” Leah said.

Jones Soda will start production of the bottles with Jake’s pictures in early January.