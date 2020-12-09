Otter Tail Power Company is making plans for a new solar panel farm

It adding onto the two it already has in Jamestown and Ottertail

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.- More solar power is coming to Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail Power Company is planning to build the Hoot Lake Solar Farm around the existing power plant in Fergus Falls.

The Hoot Lake Plant will be retiring next year.

Plans for the new solar farm to replace it have been in the works since the middle of this year.

It is a 49-megawatt project that will include around 150,000 solar panels.

This will make enough energy to power around 10,000 homes every year.

“Minnesota has a requirement that we get 1.5% of our energy from renewable energy. So, that will satisfy that. In fact, this will produce about 4% of our energy. With this project that’s being completed right now, we will be about 35% renewable,” says Otter Tail Power Company’s manager Brian Draxten.

The project is expected to take up about 350 acres.

It still has a few more permits to clear, but Otter Tail Power is confident they will go through.