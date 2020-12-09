Saint Paul To Become Twins’ New AAA Affiliate

The Saints were previously part of the American Association alongside the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

MINNEAPOLIS/SAINT PAUL, MN – As part of Major League Baseball’s new development program, the Minnesota Twins are shaking up their minor league teams. The organization invited the Saint Paul Saints to become their Triple A. affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge as their Double A. affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernals as their High A. affiliate, and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to be their Low A. affiliate starting in the 2021 season.

The Saints had been part of American Association for the past 28 years, producing Twins such as Caleb Thielbar, Brandon Kintzler, and Jack Morris.