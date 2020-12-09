West Fargo Public Library is collecting winter gear for kids in need

Every year, the library puts on a tree where community members can bring mittens, hats and scarves.

WEST FARGO, N.D.- The West Fargo Public Library hosts its annual Mitten Drive for kids in need.

Every year, the library puts on a tree where community members can bring mittens, hats and scarves.

The library says mittens and scarves are the most need items.

The library brings them to the West Fargo Public Schools for them to hand out.

Because of COVID-19, the library decided to have a donation box in the lobby so people can still stop by and drop off the items.

“We know the community has been hit kind of hard this year, so we thought it would be a good service to still provide this year an opportunity for community members to give back to kids in the community,” says West Fargo Public Library Youth Services Manager Lauren Nephew.

The mitten drive will run until January ninth.