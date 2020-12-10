‘Morty’ returned to Fargo artist’s home with apology note

FARGO (KVRR) – Morty is back home. The artwork, along with an apology note, has been returned by the person who apparently stole it from the front yard of artist Christina Johnson in north Fargo.

“Morty just came home! With an apology note that I’m willing to believe is genuine, because I want to. I’m happy to let 2020 surprise me one more time, finally for something good” Johnson said on a social media post.

Part of the handwritten note says “I am sincerely sorry for violating your property. I will never do something like this again.”

A surveillance camera captured the theft, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Nov.29.

The artwork is made of plywood and painted by hand. Johnson’s family has been making yard sculptures for over 40 years.