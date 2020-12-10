Police identify person of interest in death of Grand Forks man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say a person of interest is being sought in connection with the death of a man at a local hotel.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Vincent Chase Villarreal.

Police says Villareal is a person of interest in the death of Jeffrey Allen Shulzitski, whose body was found Dec. 5 at the Grand Forks Budget Inn Express. Villarreal was last seen leaving the area southbound on foot.

Anyone with information about Villarreal can contact Grand Forks Police at 701-746-1000. You can also submit tips through the police department’s Facebook page and website, or through the “Tip411” app.