Clear Channel cancels billboard art depicting George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS – Clear Channel Outdoor has canceled a billboard order for downtown Minneapolis that featured an artist’s painting of George Floyd’s death.

The painting by Brooklyn-based artist Don Perlis depicts Floyd being restrained by three officers, along with a quote attributed to the Dalai Lama. The painting was on a billboard in New York’s Times Square for most of November.

Perlis says he got an email from Clear Channel saying the image was rejected because it depicts acts of violence.

The art was sponsored by the George Floyd Justice Billboard Committee, a group of New York-based artists.