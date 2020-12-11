Update: Police identify woman found dead in Sheyenne River

Divers search for woman in Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police identify body of the woman recovered from the Sheyenne River.

At about 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, West Fargo Fire and Police recovered the body of 70-year-old Beverly Odden of West Fargo.

Odden was found along the bank of the Sheyenne River between 13th Avenue W. and Seventh Avenue W.

The West Fargo Police Department is still finalizing the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 help is available locally at 2-1-1 or at the National suicidal Prevention Lifeline is available at 1(800)273-8255.