Holiday-themed corgi pack walk encourages safe socialization amid pandemic

FARGO, N.D — A holiday-themed pack walk brings together holiday attire and corgis from across the metro.

The walk, hosted by the Northern Corgis, took place at Island Park in downtown Fargo.

The corgis and even some of their owners were dressed in festive clothing for the gathering.

The walks are meant to encourage socialization and exercise.

Although the walk was hosted by a mostly-corgi group, they are open to anyone who wants to join.

“Corgis are kind of like big dogs and little dogs, they get along with everybody, so we like to invite as many different breeds as we can,” said participant Tiffany Woulfe.

The Northern Corgis Facebook page is the best place to check for upcoming events.