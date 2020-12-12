Santa’s Village helps bring Christmas cheer throughout the metro

Donations are encouraged to help spread holiday greetings towards local organizations

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Park District is celebrating its 36th annual Santa’s Village with fun Christmas filled festivities for everyone.

Because of COVID, this year’s festivities won’t include Santa and Mrs. Clause themselves, but nonetheless three of Santa’s reindeer have flown in from the North Pole to greet children throughout the metro.

Attendees will also get the chance to take a horse drawn carriage ride throughout the village for a magical holiday experience.

Santa’s Village is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help spread holiday cheer throughout the area.

“We accept food donations that we give back to the Great Plains Food Bank. Also, new toys this year that we’ll give back to the YMCA. Then, we also take monetary donations that will get donated back to Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and the First Link Giving Tree of Hope,” Fargo Park District Event Supervisor Jessica Korynta said.

