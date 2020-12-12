Woman under arrest after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

FARGO, ND – A Fargo woman is in custody after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Around 9 pm Friday, a pickup was stolen from the Holiday Gas Station on 45th Street Southwest.

The pickup was seen multiple times throughout the night by multiple local law enforcement agencies and fled every time.

Fargo officers did not pursue.

After 6 Saturday morning, Fargo Officers located the truck and were able to deploy a tire deflation device on 17 Avenue South by the I-29 underpass.

With the tires deflated The truck continued on and finally came to a stop at 43rd Street South and Main Avenue.

The driver, 21-year-old Tonisha Salazar, was taken into custody without incident.

She was arrested for multiple counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle along with 3 warrants: aggravated assault, false information to police, and felony theft.