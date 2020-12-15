Cass County legislators discuss 2021 legislative session priorities

The Cass County Legislative Policy Panel was hosted by the FMWF Chamber

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s the second day of the Legislative Preview Summit hosted by The Chamber.

Tuesday’s session featured State Sen. Jim Roers and Ron Sorvaag and Rep. Karla Rose Hanson of Fargo and State Sen. Judy Lee of West Fargo.

Lawmakers discussed budgeting for the upcoming years, the FM Diversion Project and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

When asked if they will take the vaccine, all legislators said they will.

Sen. Sorvaag is especially stressing the importance of people taking the vaccine as he contracted the coronavirus and is now finishing up his quarantine.

“No matter how careful you are, this thing can still slip by,” he says. “The only way we’re going to move on is to get everybody either having [COVID-19] or vaccinated, and we don’t want everybody to have it because it is ugly for some.”

The Legislative Preview Summit continues Wednesday and Thursday.

To attend the virtual events, click here.