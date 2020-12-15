Gun stores in the Fargo area see a shortage of ammunition

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Gun stores in the area are seeing a shortage of ammunition due to high demand.

Lisa Dirk from the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center says it’s hard to find ammo for handguns, 22 rimfire and rifles.

She says it might stem from the idea there might be a shortage, so people buy extra to stock up.

Dirk adds a lot of people go to stores and wait for shipments to arrive, so when ammo comes in, it sells out quickly.

“I think there’s a variety of reasons we’ve seen a surge in gun purchases over the last three to four months and then of course that requires ammunition. I don’t know that the reasons for that are necessarily related to Covid,” Red River Regional Marksmanship Center Lisa Dirk said.

Dirk says the shortage of ammunition have greatly impacted hunters.