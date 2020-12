N.D. Winter Sports Roundup: West Fargo Sweeps the Night’s Action

West Fargo United, Packers Boys and Girls Basketball come out with wins

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A big first night of the winter sports season for West Fargo.

West Fargo United won 3-1 against Fargo North-South on the ice.

On the hardwood, both girls and boys basketball teams earned wins. The girls won at Sheyenne, 71-48, while the boys won at home in a close game, 97-84.