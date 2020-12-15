North Dakota reports 13 more coronavirus deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 3,230 active cases in the state, a decrease of 362 since Monday. 277 people are hospitalized.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 80.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,675 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,237,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
340 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
255 – PCR Tests | 85 antigen tests
88,393 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
7.53% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,230 – Total Active Cases
-362 Individuals from Yesterday
677 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (514 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
83,995 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
277 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 – Individuals from yesterday
13 – New Deaths*** (1,170 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 60s from Cass County.
- Man in his 90s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Cass County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 70s from Renville County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
- Man in his 70s from Walsh County.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Benson County – 1
· Benson County – 4
· Billings County – 1
· Bottineau County – 2
· Burke County – 1
· Burleigh County – 45
· Cass County – 80
· Dickey County – 2
· Divide County – 3
· Emmons County – 1
· Foster County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 23
· Grant County – 1
· Griggs County – 1
· Hettinger County – 2
· LaMoure County – 2
· McHenry County – 1
· McIntosh County – 5
· McKenzie County – 5
· McLean County – 4
· Mercer County – 4
· Morton County – 14
· Mountrail County – 8
· Oliver County – 1
· Pembina County – 2
· Ramsey County – 14
· Ransom County – 5
· Richland County – 18
· Rolette County – 17
· Sargent County – 4
· Sioux County – 7
· Slope County – 1
· Stark County – 8
· Stutsman County – 15
· Traill County – 5
· Walsh County – 10
· Ward County – 10
· Wells County – 2
· Williams County – 10