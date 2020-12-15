North Dakota reports 13 more coronavirus deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 3,230 active cases in the state, a decrease of 362 since Monday. 277 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 80.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,675 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,237,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

340 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

255 – PCR Tests | 85 antigen tests

88,393 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.53% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,230 – Total Active Cases

-362 Individuals from Yesterday

677 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (514 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

83,995 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

277 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 – Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (1,170 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Renville County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Benson County – 1

· Benson County – 4

· Billings County – 1

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 45

· Cass County – 80

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 3

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 23

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County – 2

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County – 5

· McKenzie County – 5

· McLean County – 4

· Mercer County – 4

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 8

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 2

· Ramsey County – 14

· Ransom County – 5

· Richland County – 18

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County – 4

· Sioux County – 7

· Slope County – 1

· Stark County – 8

· Stutsman County – 15

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County – 10

· Ward County – 10

· Wells County – 2

· Williams County – 10