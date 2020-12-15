North Dakota reports 13 more coronavirus deaths

Jim Monk,
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 3,230 active cases in the state, a decrease of 362 since Monday.  277 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 80.

BY THE NUMBERS 

3,675 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,237,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

340 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

255 – PCR Tests | 85 antigen tests
88,393 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

7.53% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 3,230 – Total Active Cases  

-362 Individuals from Yesterday 

677 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (514 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

83,995 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

277 – Currently Hospitalized  

+0 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

13 – New Deaths*** (1,170 total deaths since the pandemic began)

 

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 90s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Renville County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Walsh County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Benson County – 1

·        Billings County – 1

·        Bottineau County – 2

·        Burke County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 45

·        Cass County – 80

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Divide County – 3

·        Emmons County – 1

·        Foster County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 23

·        Grant County – 1

·        Griggs County – 1

·        Hettinger County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 2

·        McHenry County – 1

·        McIntosh County – 5

·        McKenzie County – 5

·        McLean County – 4

·        Mercer County – 4

·        Morton County – 14

·        Mountrail County – 8

·        Oliver County – 1

·        Pembina County – 2

·        Ramsey County – 14

·        Ransom County – 5

·        Richland County – 18

·        Rolette County – 17

·        Sargent County – 4

·        Sioux County – 7

·        Slope County – 1

·        Stark County – 8

·        Stutsman County – 15

·        Traill County – 5

·        Walsh County – 10

·        Ward County – 10

·        Wells County – 2

·        Williams County – 10

