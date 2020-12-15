West Fargo to discuss special assessments for Sheyenne Street project

North Sheyenne St. Corridor Reconstruction

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Special Assessment Commission will hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss preliminary special assessment plans for the north Sheyenne Street corridor reconstruction project.

The project includes replacement of aging or undersized water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers. The utility work was not initially part of the project.

Other improvements include new concrete, curb and gutter, diagonal and parallel parking, curb bulb outs, planters, furniture and highlight areas for future amenities like public art.

The project is scheduled for the 2021 construction season. The estimated cost is around $10.45 million.