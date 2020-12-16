NDSU And UND Football Commits Make It Official

North Dakota State welcomes 24 newcomers while North Dakota brings in 16

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) You hear of the athletes verbally committing. However, it’s the day those were made official on the first day of the signing period. High school footballers put pen to paper across the country signing letters of intent to play college ball those suiting up for the Bison and Fighting Hawks are no exception.

North Dakota welcomes sixteen new players to the gridiron next year with most coming from Minnesota and North Dakota. Four of those sixteen are wide receivers including MSUM transfer Jake Ritcher, who missed all of his senior season with a shoulder injury but the last time he was in a Dragons uniform lead the team in receiving yards and scores. NDSU brings in 24 players from 11 different states including six from North Dakota, five from Minnesota, and three from Wisconsin; twelve on defense, eleven on offensive and one on special teams. Head coach Matt Entz doesn’t under estimate the importance of depth when going through the process.

“Because of some uncertainty with roster management moving forward, my best bet, I told everyone to anticipate recruiting at least one,” said Entz. “And that’s really one of the things that my philosophy is: we’re going to take one of everything every year because there’s always the injury you never account for, there’s always someone who falls out of love with the game or graduates early that you don’t anticipate and if you take at least one, you feel like you always have at least something there as depth and your developing depth along the way.”