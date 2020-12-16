North Dakota joins multistate lawsuit against Google

DALLAS – North Dakota is one of 10 states involved in a lawsuit being led by Texas against Google. Details of the lawsuit were outlined Wednesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The complaint says Google is being sued for “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition.

Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.