Xcel Energy granted interim rate increase in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Public Service Commission has granted Xcel Energy an interim electric rate increase, which the utility is entitled to under state law.

In November, Xcel filed for a general rate increase. An average customer’s bill would rise by $8.37 per month in winter, and $8.53 per month in summer, based on 750 kilowatt hours of electricity.

The interim rate increase will be $6.63 a month, effective on January bills and $7.99 per month in summer.

Xcel has not requested a rate increase in North Dakota since 2012.

If the PSC decides on rates lower than the interim rates, customers would be entitled to a refund.