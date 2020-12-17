Fraternal Order of Police Red River Valley Lodge #1 hosts cops & kids shopping event

FARGO, N.D. — Law enforcement from West Fargo, Fargo, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol are working to make sure disadvantaged children have a brighter holiday season.

Red River Valley Lodge #1 of the Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its 26th Annual Cops and Kids shopping event.

The shopping spree took place at the WalMart on 13th Avenue in Fargo.

Around 50 kids were given $200 dollars to spend on holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

West Fargo School Resource Officer Rhonda Jorgensen says the event means just as much for the officers as it does to the children.

“Officers just look forward to this every year,” she says. “I mean, they really enjoy this and having the kids get to know them and that, you know, we’re people, and we wear a uniform but we’re people.”

Shoppers and officers wore face masks and hand sanitizer was available to all.