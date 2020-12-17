In protest against Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, Winona LaDuke calls the project “blood oil”

PALISADE, Minn. (KVRR) – Activists gather at the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Northern Minnesota for an antipipeline prayer vigil.

Construction on the replacement project is set to go underneath the Mississippi River. Demonstrators are worried it will leak oil like pipelines have in recent years in The Dakotas.

Executive Director of the Native American environmental group Honor The Earth Winona LaDuke says 22 protesters were arrested during protests Monday. She calls fossil fuels an outdated form of energy and wants our country to convert to electric vehicles.

“This is like, you know, like blood diamonds? This is what blood oil looks like in Minnesota. The conflict and hatred. 4,200 workers brought in during a pandemic, you know, to these northern poor counties with four ICU beds in it,” LaDuke said.

Federal and state regulators have approved Enbridge’s construction permits.