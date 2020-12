HS Basketball Roundup: GF Red River Girls, Sheyenne Boys Win on Friday Night

Roughriders beat Shanley, Sheyenne beat Davies

FARGO, N.D — A busy night of high school hoops in the state of North Dakota.

In girls basketball, Grand Forks Red River traveled to Shanley and beat the Deacons, 55-44.

In boys’ basketball, Sheyenne earned their first win and handed Davies their first loss winning 75-64.