Iconic Nickel Trophy moved to North Dakota Historical Society

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KNOX) – The Nickel Trophy has found a final resting place. The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has turned over the traveling trophy to the North Dakota Historical Society.

The giant nickel was presented to the winner of the UND/NDSU football game between 1938 – 2003. In 2017 the legislature ordered the trophy be displayed at the Heritage Center.

Board legal counsel Eric Olson says the decision will allow the State Historical Society to display and maintain the trophy.

The trophy is two inches thick, 22 inches in diameter, and weighs 75 pounds.