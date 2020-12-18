NDSU Lands Quarterback Transfer Quincy Patterson

Patterson is immediately eligible for spring season coming from Virginia Tech

FARGO, N.D. — Zeb Noland has some competition at quarterback. Virginia Tech’s Quincy Patterson is transferring to the Bison and immediately eligible to suit up once on campus. The news was first reported by Ross Uglem of Bison Report which is now confirmed.

Coming out of high school, Patterson was a four-star recruit and participated in the elite eleven camp alongside Trey Lance.

The former Hokie is eligible after leaving the program with two games left in the season.

The red-shirt sophomore, played in three games this fall completing just 7 of 10 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

As a red-shirt freshman, the stats were far more impressive playing in seven games throwing for over 250 yards in the air and on the ground.