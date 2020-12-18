Play of the Week Nominees: December 18th

Northern Cass, Kindred Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees come from the first week of high school basketball in the state of North Dakota.

First comes from Kindred boys basketball. Paul Olson has dunks on back-to-back possessions including an alley-oop against Hillsboro-CV.

The second comes from Northern Cass girls basketball. May-Port-CG trying to get in the lane but are denied by Emma Lucas at the rim with a massive block.

