State trooper’s camera captures Geminid meteor over Minnesota

HASTINGS, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a state trooper’s dash cam appears to have caught a meteor streaking across the sky in Dakota County.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is happening this week. It is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year.

Astronomers say on a dark night, it’s possible to see 50 or more meteors per hour. On an optimum night for the Geminids, you can see up to 150 meteors per hour