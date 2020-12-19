Fargo National Cemetery honors fallen veterans in solidarity with Wreaths Across America

"Today we are out here to honor, remember and teach."

FARGO, N.D.– In honor of fallen soldiers, Wreaths Across America is holding a nationwide ceremony and placing holiday wreaths on fallen veteran grave sites.

“Today we are out here to honor, remember and teach. That’s our biggest mission and to make sure that we ceremoniously place a wreath on everybody’s site,” North Dakota Wing Civil Air Patrol, Lt. Troy Krabbenhoft said.

Lieutenant Colonel Troy Krabbenhoft says today’s mission is all about showing signs of respect and remembrance.

“We’re not going to forget them, we’re not going to forget the sacrifices they made, and we want to definitely continue to teach our youth all the sacrifices that were made for our freedoms that we have today,” said Krabbenhoft.

The wreaths are placed at a specific time nationwide as a sign of solidarity, respect and honor.

“At eleven o’clock, our time anyway… everywhere across the United States is where they’re going to be placed so it’s kind of nice knowing that everybody is doing this right now all across the globe,” Krabbenhoft said.

To pay their respects, one local organization helped in honoring local fallen veterans by donating a large sum of holiday wreaths.

“The D.A.R is a service organization that promotes historical preservation and patriotism and education and our group sponsored over 200 of the wreaths, we did it to honor the veterans,” Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent, Sandra Sidler said.

One local woman who recently lost her husband, a military veteran who was in the navy now remembers and honors him with a wreath.

“He passed away six months ago today and we finally got his headstone up about three weeks ago so it’s just nice to see it,” Patty Hagen said.

Krabbenhoft salutes the fallen soldiers and says it’s important to remember the sacrifices they have made.

“When somebody goes out there and places a wreath we render a hand salute, we call off the individuals name, we do it as ceremoniously as possible so it’s just to remember our fallen,” Krabbenhoft said.

The holiday wreaths placed at the grave sites in the Fargo national cemetery will remain on site until January.