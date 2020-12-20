Fatal crash on I-94 near Medina, one person dead

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man is dead after rolling his truck near Medina.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old man was driving west on I-94 before 1:30 this afternoon when he began to fishtail.

The driver over corrected, went into the ditch and the truck rolled.

The man was ejected.

He was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol reports that the road was wet and had scattered ice at the time.