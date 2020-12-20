Seniors receive a Christmas carol caravan

Local church brings holiday cheer to assisted living facility

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A caroling caravan brings some Christmas cheer to a local senior living facility.

People throughout the community lined up in their vehicles to let residents at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living know that they deserve a holiday “pick me up” with some festive songs.

The leader of the caravan is a pastor at Living Waters Lutheran Church.

He says seniors nearby consider the church their second home.

“At Living Waters, we haven’t been meeting in person so instead of being in church, what does it mean to be the church?” We’ve been thinking of different things, dreaming and praying about it and one of them was let’s spread some joy and sing some carols,” Living Waters Lutheran Church Pastor, Dan Dornfeld said.

Pastor Dornfeld says they are planning a drive in service on Christmas Eve.