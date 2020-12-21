Update: Feds unseal new charges in Pan Am bombing that killed Fargo man

Pan Am 103 crash (FBI)

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has unsealed charges against a Libyan bombmaker in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The attack killed 259 people in the air and an additional 11 on the ground.

Fargo South High School graduate Steven Berrell was among the 270 people who were killed. Berrell was with a group of students from Syracuse University who were returning home from a trip to Europe.

The Pan Am Boeing 747 was en route from London to New York.

The charges were announced on the 32nd anniversary of the bombing and in the final news conference of Attorney General William Barr’s tenure, underscoring his personal attachment to a case that unfolded during his first stint at the Justice Department.