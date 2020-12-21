Downtown Fargo memorial honors fallen homeless victims

FARGO, N.D. — A service in Downtown Fargo honors the homeless who have lost their lives while having no place to call home.

The Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness sets up the memorial every year on the winter solstice.

The night symbolizes the longest night of the year which brings awareness to the cold and long winter nights the homeless population experience throughout the community.

The memorial consists of a six block walk in honor of the less fortunate who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

“There’s an empty casket that we carry as a remembrance and also to make awareness in the community to remind people that homelessness is a serious issue in our community,” FM Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Cody Schuler said.

“I think a lot of people don’t recognize how many individuals are homeless on any given night within our community and that’s men, women and children,” Gladys Ray Shelter Homeless Outreach Coordinator Jillian Gould said.

The FM coalition is made up of more than 70 partners in the community including shelters and housing providers who come together annually to pay their respects.