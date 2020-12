Kindred’s Olson Wins High School Play Of The Week

Olson received 60% of the vote on KVRR Sports' twitter poll

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) The winner of this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of The Week goes to Kindred’s Paul Olson. The junior had a pair of eye-popping dunks in the Vikings’ game against Hillsboro Central Valley.

Congrats to Olson and Kindred on the win!