UND joins Midwestern alliance to lure Space Command

OMAHA, Neb. – The University of North Dakota is among four Midwestern universities that have formed a space-oriented academic and research alliance to lure the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter says the partnership with the University of North Dakota, Kansas State University and Purdue would develop new degree programs and research initiatives.

Offutt is among the six finalists to become the headquarters.

Other finalists are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas.