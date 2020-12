ND High School Basketball Roundup

The Packers and Deacons both come out victorious in their Tuesday night match ups against Davies and Grand Forks Central, respectively

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) In two boy’s basketball games, the West Fargo Packers team defeated the Davies Eagles, 76-88, while the Shanley Deacons beat the Grand Forks Central Knights, 65-56.