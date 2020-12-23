Drekker Brewing plans major Brewhalla expansion in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Drekker Brewing of Fargo is planning a multi-million dollar expansion of its Brewhalla, including a food hall, event center, hotel and apartments.

Drekker says the facility will include a 24-room boutique hotel, two large event halls that can each host about 400 guests for weddings, conferences, meetings and festivals.

Some of the featured items include pizza, ice cream, oysters, rotating food truck menus, meat, cheese, baked goods and cooking supplies

Artisan shops will focus on crafts, gifts and retail items.

Drekker says the expansion is expected to be completed in 2022.