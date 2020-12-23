NDDOT releases new app to help make its services more easy and accessible

"ND Drive" was released on Tuesday, and it's off to a good start

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has launched a new app called ND Drive.

It lets you do almost everything you would do at the DMV without going in.

For things like license and registration renewals, address changes and paying fees, the app makes it easier.

For the times you do have to go into the DMV, you can schedule an appointment from your phone.

NDDOT says it wants to make trips into its office as fast as possible.

“As one of the most public facing pieces of state government, we had to think quick to find innovative ways to better serve our customers by keeping them safe along with our staff. So, our goal was to allow the customer seamless, non-contact interaction with our office,” NDDOT Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer said.

NDDOT says the app is here to stay even past the pandemic.

It’s open to hearing feedback on how to help improve it.