Families throughout the region enjoy the snow and kick off winter activities

FARGO, N.D. — With this year’s mild winter temperatures, families throughout the region say they are glad to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

“Oh very excited, kids are excited we get to finally use our sleds go down the hill and have a good time outside for once,” Moorhead resident, Tony Lewis said.

Lewis says it’s a good time to get outside as he says due to COVID he and his family have been playing it safe and staying indoors.

“In the meantime we’ve been doing a lot of board games, watching movies just kind of hunkering down and having fun together as a family, I would say it definitely gets us out of the house. We’ve been having a little bit of cabin fever going on so it gives us a reason to have some fun and get some exercise,” Lewis said.

Other families in the area say they are doing things a little differently this year and are checking out a few of the amenities offered throughout the metro.

“We’re a big snow family and we like to go skiing and snowboarding and things like that so this year is definitely crazy for us to not be able to do all that stuff so we’re taking in what we can right now,” Enderlin, North Dakota resident, Katie Oehlke said.

Families enjoying the outdoor winter activities encourage others to do the same before it gets too cold.

“It’s beautiful out, I think it’s gorgeous, we’re warm, we’ve got under layers on and everything and I think it’s perfect, more people should be out here and enjoying this,” Oehlke said.

For those who fear the cold, they even give a few helpful tips to staying warm and cozy.

“Bring your boots, bring gloves, hats, be warm it’s 20 degrees out today so just be warm and safe and that’s about it,” Lewis said.

“Make sure that you dress in layers and there’s a perfect coffee shop right across the way we got our hot chocolate and were set and just dress warm,” Oehlke said.

If you’re looking to enjoy some outdoor winter activities make sure to check out limitations as some may have restrictions on maximum occupancy.